Lake Mary to begin annual hydrant testing for public safety

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The City of Lake Mary said it will begin its annual hydrant testing on Monday, across the city to ensure they are ready for emergencies.

The test will last for two months, moving from the north end to the south end of the city.

The city said this routine check is crucial for maintaining public safety, ensuring that hydrants function properly when needed.

Residents with questions or concerns about the hydrant testing can contact the city at 407-585-1452 for assistance.

