Lake Mary run rules South Carolina 14-0, advances to region title game

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Lake Mary run ruled Irmo, South Carolina 14-0 Sunday afternoon to advance to the Southeast Region title game on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida state champions are now just one win away from a return trip to the Little League World Series.

Lake Mary will play at 3:00 on Tuesday on ESPN in the Southeast Region Tournament title game. Their opponent will be determined on Monday.

Lake Mary blew the game open with an 8-run fourth inning. They sent thirteen batters to the plate, and scored eight runs on seven hits.

Jacob Brown blasted a three-run homer in that fourth inning to open the scoring.

Lake Mary finished with 14 runs on 12 hits in Sunday’s regional semifinals to get one step closer to Williamsport.

