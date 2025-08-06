Lake Mary shuts out Connecticut to stay alive at Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Lake Mary (FL) shut out Connecticut 9-0 Tuesday night at the Little League Softball World Series to stay alive.

They scored three runs in the second inning to build an early cushion and they cruised from there.

This marks Florida’s first shutout in the Little League Softball World Series since 2012.

Lake Mary advances to play Mill Creek, Washington in another elimination game Wednesday at 1:00 on ESPN2. They already beat this Washington team 9-2 back on Sunday morning.

