Lake Nona’s culinary shift: New restaurants raise the bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Vanessa Boy, owner of Fresh Ink Signs & Graphics in Lake Nona, has lived here since 2011, and her family has owned Lake Nona property since before the area was developed.

“I remember when Chickasaw Trail ended at Lee Vista,” she said. “I’ve seen Lake Nona blow up.”

Read: Universal Orlando shares first look inside new ‘Harry Potter’ attraction at Epic Universe

Boy’s favorite restaurant in town is the Japanese-European Nami, the newest 67-seat restaurant in the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, where the chef’s counter is a stage for theatrics.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group