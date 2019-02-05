Lake Notasulga, a.k.a. 'Lake Nasty,' isn't getting better, neighborhood says

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a little lake that's so gross, people nearby have dubbed it "Lake Nasty."
Neighbors say Lake Notasulga has gotten worse, even though city leaders have promised a quick cleanup. It’s in the community of Haralson Estates, near Arlington Street and John Young Parkway.
The lake sits on one acre of city land. Neighbors say it was once a flowing stream of water that residents enjoyed. Now it’s covered with debris, garbage and overgrown weeds.
Last July the city accepted a bid for nearly $200,000 from a contractor to clean up the lake, but that money was never paid.
“As the contractor started to do the engineering plan, they found that there were pockets of dirt that heavy equipment could not go on safely,” said Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill.
Hill said the city has hired another contractor to do the cleanup at a cost of nearly $350,000. The Orlando Rescue Mission, a shelter for men, has agreed to help to maintain the lake once the debris has been cleared.
The city hopes to have the lake cleaned up by the end of July.
