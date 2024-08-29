Lake-Sumter State College president resigns

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The president of Lake-Sumter State College submitted her resignation on Thursday.

Dr. Heather Bigard cited personal reasons for leaving the college.

In a news release, the school said she is focusing on her health and family.

“I have truly enjoyed working with our talented faculty and staff, and most of all, [working with] our students,” Bigard said.

Bret Jones, chair of the Board of Trustees, said the school will be committed in supporting Lake and Sumter County students.

“We thank Dr. Bigard for her service to Lake-Sumter State College,” Jones said.

Bigard’s resignation is effective immediately.

The District Board of Trustees will meet on Friday, Aug. 30, to appoint an interim president.

When questioned about the resignation over the phone, a spokesman for the college did not deny there were accusations made about Bigard’s conduct as president before her announcement, though he said the board never launched any formal investigations.

