ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two areas in the tropics.

A tropical wave, Invest 94L, is moving to the west, just south of Jamaica.

The area of shows and storms has a 25% chance of tropical development as it moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

Invest 94L is not currently forecast to interact with Florida.

Large disturbance off coast of Africa shows strong chance for tropical development

Another tropical wave, Invest 95L, is more of a concern.

It’s much further away, off the coast of Africa, but it’s much larger and has a strong chance of tropical development.

Though Invest 95L is currently a mass of disorganized showers and storms, it has a 70% chance of organization over the next seven days.

We will most likely see this develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the weekend.

This development will occur hundreds of miles east of the Windward Islands, so there will be a lot of time to watch this system as it approaches the Caribbean.

