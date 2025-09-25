Local

Large home burns in Windermere

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Windermere house fire The large home in Keene's Pointe caught fire Wednesday night | Orange County Fire Rescue (Orange County Fire Rescue)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire badly damaged a home in Windermere.

Firefighters rushed to the house in Keene’s Pointe Wednesday night.

Crews said they found heavy smoke pouring out of the large home when they arrived.

Orange County Fire Rescue said it took more than 50 firefighters to help get the blaze under control.

Officials said everyone inside the home got out safely.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause of the fire.

