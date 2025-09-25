Large home burns in Windermere

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire badly damaged a home in Windermere.

Firefighters rushed to the house in Keene’s Pointe Wednesday night.

Crews said they found heavy smoke pouring out of the large home when they arrived.

Orange County Fire Rescue said it took more than 50 firefighters to help get the blaze under control.

Officials said everyone inside the home got out safely.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is looking into the cause of the fire.

Fire is out, fire watch in place until tomorrow morning . State Fire Marshal is on scene, origin of the fire is being investigated. We had over 50 firefighters on scene to contain this second alarm fire. It was upgraded to second alarm due to the size of the home. pic.twitter.com/zyiWOII71P — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 25, 2025

