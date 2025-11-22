Large outdoor fire contained by Orange County Fire Rescue on Landstreet Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews successfully contained a large outdoor fire that ignited Friday night in the 51 E Landstreet Road area of Orlando.

The fire was reported at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, November 21, 2025, and involved a 200-foot by 200-foot pile of trash and scrap metal, according to officials.

LANDSTREET FIRE

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames burning entirely outdoors. Thanks to a rapid response, Orange County Fire Rescue prevented the blaze from spreading to any nearby buildings or structures.

“No injuries were reported and no patients were transported,” OCFR confirmed in a statement Saturday morning.

The cause of the Landstreet Road fire remains under investigation. Still, authorities say quick containment ensured the safety of the surrounding industrial and residential areas near South Orlando and the Pine Castle neighborhood.

This incident marks another swift response by Orange County Fire Rescue, which frequently handles outdoor and vegetation fires across Central Florida.

No road closures or evacuations were required, and all units cleared the scene without further incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group