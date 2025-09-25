Law enforcement increased at Florida ICE facilities following Texas shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Florida will see an increased law enforcement presence.

The Department of Homeland Security announced an immediate increase in security at ICE facilities nationwide following a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

“DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country. Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

In Wednesday’s incident in Dallas, authorities say a gunman opened fire on an ICE office. One detainee was killed and two others were critically injured.

Authorities say the gunman then took his own life.

