Lawmakers agree to spend on raises for state employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have agreed to spend $180 million on a two percent raise for state employees.

They’re also spending an additional $55 million that will boost pay for first responders, with up to a 15% increase for those with five or more years of experience.

Lawmakers could vote on the final state budget early next week.

