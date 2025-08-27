Lawmakers react to claims that ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ could empty within days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Leaked emails from a top Florida official suggest the controversial detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” may be empty within days, even as state leaders vow to fight a federal order to wind down operations.

Nearly two months after opening, the facility is set to shut down following a federal judge’s ruling that it could harm native land and wildlife in the Everglades. Advocacy groups had raised concerns about the site even before it began housing detainees in July.

Governor Ron DeSantis promised to challenge the court decision. “We are ready to help, we want to be able to help, and we have to continue,” DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Emails between state emergency management director Kevin Guthrie and a South Florida faith leader show Guthrie expects the facility to be empty soon. His department oversaw construction of the site.

Democratic lawmakers cautiously welcomed the upcoming pause. “The fight isn’t over yet,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani, (D) from District 42. “Right now, the state of Florida is following the federal order and is depopulating the facility, but to be clear the legal fight is not over.”

Meanwhile, Republicans blasted the move as political. “I am going to do everything I can to fight them to make sure we can deport them, whether it is through Alligator Alcatraz or straight on a plane home,” said Rep. Randy Fine, (R), Brevard County.

The state has argued it needs the facility to ease overcrowding in jails, but critics point to plans for another massive detention site — dubbed “Deportation Depot” — in North Florida, which could house more than 3,000 people.

