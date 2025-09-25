Lawsuit filed over same Epic Universe roller coaster where man died

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is suing Universal City Development over injuries she says she sustained on Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers.

This is the same roller coaster where 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died of multiple blunt impact injuries earlier this month.

This lawsuit, filed Wednesday, is unrelated to Rodriguez Zavala’s death.

In this lawsuit, a woman claims Stardust Racers does not have proper head restraints and that her “head shook violently and slammed into her seat’s headrest throughout the duration of the ride.”

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendants aforementioned negligence, Plaintiff suffered severe and permanent bodily injuries, pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, mental anguish, inconvenience, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life in the past and future,” the filing states.

The woman is seeking damages and is asking for a jury trial.

According to the filing, she rode Stardust Racers as a business invitee on April 30, about three weeks before the official opening date.

Rodriguez Zavala’s family has retained attorney Ben Crump. During a press conference Wednesday, Crump and the family said they are seeking answers to what happened, but they have not filed a lawsuit in their case.

The president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, Karen Irwin, said their investigation revealed the ride functioned properly when Rodriguez Zavala was on it.

