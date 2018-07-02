Lawyers to argue extension of FEMA assistance to Puerto Rican evacuees Monday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Bethzaida Crespo breathed a sigh of relief this weekend when a last-minute court order bought her and other Puerto Rican evacuees some time.
“At the end of the day, it's a blessing because I have a roof over my head. TV, air. I could be on the streets right now,” she said.
A district court judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction preventing the Federal Emergency Management Agency from ending temporary housing support for Puerto Rican evacuees late Saturday, just before the assistance was set to expire.
That ruling only lasts until Thursday, unless Crespo’s lawyer can change that.
“We want to remind everyone that these are U.S. citizens that deserve our protection and deserve our support during this difficult time,” said Kira Romero-Craft, Latinojustice attorney.
The National Civil Rights group Latinojustice is representing Crespo and hundreds of other Puerto Rican families who are on the verge of homelessness after losing everything in Hurricane Maria.
A judge will hear arguments from these lawyers and FEMA’s lawyers at a hearing Monday to decide if temporary housing assistance will last until after this week.
Evacuees want FEMA to start helping them find more permanent housing.
Crespo said something affordable is hard to find in Central Florida.
“There’s a two-year waiting list on those low income apartments,” said Crespo.
