Lazy Moon Pizza to soon open new Maitland location

MAITLAN, Fla. — Lazy Moon Pizza will soon open a third location in Maitland.

The new pizzeria will open at 11 a.m. May 18 at East Ventris and Orlando avenues in a space previously occupied by Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Lazy Moon already has locations on University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida and on East Colonial Drive in Orlando’s Mills 50 District.

The local chain -- which is known for its gigantic slices, wide craft beer selection and affordable cocktails -- got its start in 2005.

The original store was located in the University Shoppes shopping plaza at University Boulevard and North Alafaya Trail -- directly across from UCF.

That plaza was demolished in 2012 and redeveloped into the Plaza on University shopping plaza.

See a map of the newest location below:

