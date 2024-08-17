Leaders announce East Orange County residents will have access to broadband internet

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people in East Orange County have never had access to broadband internet until now.

A new partnership between the county and a private provider ensures rural areas like Bithlo/Christmas and South Apopka get access.

On Friday, the Orange County mayor and commissioners announced a brand-new partnership to increase broadband access to several homes.

“Over the past few months, we have been partnering with nonprofit organizations to deliver Wi-Fi-enabled tablets and laptops to our residents,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “We have already distributed nearly 700 devices to residents, and the numbers are still climbing.”

Read: Central Florida Spotlight discusses school safety with OCPS superintendent

County leaders hope the move will bridge the gap across unserved communities, like parts of Bithlo, Christmas, and South Apopka.

Broadband access allows people to do simple things like request a prescription, see a doctor via telehealth, or attend classes.

“Think about students who had to head up to Panera and, you know, the coffee shop and McDonald’s just hunting for Wi-Fi,” said District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore. “But yet, those are the same families that are transportation challenged, and so they certainly were at a deficit compared to any other.”

This is just the beginning of a larger plan to expand broadband access all across the county.

Read: Florida Kids and Family Expo promises nonstop fun for Central Florida families

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group