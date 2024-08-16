Florida Kids and Family Expo promises nonstop fun for Central Florida families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Calling all Central Florida families: The Florida Kids and Family Expo is gearing up for a nonstop weekend of fun and discovery at the Orange County Convention Center.

The excitement is palpable as vendors set up their booths, eager to showcase their offerings to over 200 exhibitors.

This massive event promises something for everyone, with over 10 interactive fun zones and four stages packed with live entertainment.

“It’s just an opportunity for moms and dads, caregivers, families, kids to come out,” says Brandi Zrallack, Event Director of Operations. “We call it a whole weekend of family fun and discovery.”

Excitement from Exhibitors

Companies like O2B Kids are excited to showcase their early childhood education programs and after-school activities.

“We are hoping to continue to grow in this area, and we want to make sure parents have their kids ready for preschool,” says Cassie Rule of O2B Kids.

Even non-profit organizations are getting involved, Mark Newport, from the Orange County Ghostbusters of Florida, shared their goal: “We just want to make sure everyone gets a smile.”

Mark your calendars!

With so much to see and do, the Florida Kids and Family Expo will surely be a hit for families of all ages.

Don’t miss out on this chance to create lasting memories.

For more information about the event and how to buy tickets, visit the website at 9family.com

