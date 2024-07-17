Leaders want to bring tiny homes to the DeLand as an affordable housing option

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand leaders are discussing a plan to bring tiny homes to the city as an affordable housing option. This plan doesn’t include a specific location just yet.

Instead, city leaders want to try and mix tiny homes in with the community that already exists. Right now, these types of homes aren’t even allowed in DeLand, so the city is discussing the regulations needed to make this a reality.

Bringing tiny homes to communities as affordable housing options isn’t a new concept, but City Spokesperson Chris Graham explains the process isn’t easy because of the administrative and legal costs that come with a zoning amendment.

“We presented some draft regulations to the city commission and asked them what they’d like to see.”

The exact style and layout for DeLand, has not yet been decided. Graham shared some examples the city is exploring and added they are based on research by city staff to limit the impact on adjacent properties and promote development patterns that are compatible with the surrounding areas.

“Instead of us clearing land, how can we repurpose certain properties that would allow for tiny home communities,” said Graham.

Eventually, the city will want input from its resident, who so far already seem to like the idea. Perla Arzola appreciates the city’s attention to this issue.

“I feel like everybody should be able to afford a home, regardless!” Arzola said.

Graham said it will be about 3 or 4 months before the city has a plan for tiny homes in place.

