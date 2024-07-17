Osceola County says items placed in remembrance of slain teen need to be moved

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A memorial meant to remember a 13-year-old girl who was murdered earlier this year is being moved.

Madeline Soto’s body was found in a rural part of St. Cloud after she was reported missing.

Her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, has been charged with her murder.

Supporters are being forced to move the items placed on a site in her memory.

The county says the memorial is creating a safety concern.

Many items were placed on the side of Hickory Tree Road in St. Could.

The memorial items included stuffed animals, flowers, and crosses to remember Maddie.

However, the county said the items needed to be moved over safety concerns.

County leaders said there is no safe place for parking, and the site is too close to the road.

Officials said they are looking for another location for the items.

