Leads sought in Lady Lake’s only unsolved homicide

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Two years after 20-year-old Bryson “Swift” Leverette was gunned down in Lady Lake, police are still trying to find out who did it.

The Lady Lake Police Department say this is the town’s only unsolved homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Ronnie Williams at 352-751-1542 or rwilliams@ladylake.org. You may also call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Leverette was one of two people shot at a home on Caroline Avenue on June 30, 2023. Police say Leverette died at the scene. The other victim survived.

Police say both victims left the home in the Skyline Hills area at around 12:44 a.m. when they were attacked by a group of armed people. After the shooting, the assailants fled.

“No mother should ever go through the pain of having to bury their child, especially a child who was a victim of a senseless and violent crime,” said Williams, who is the lead investigator in the case. “The Lady Lake Police Department will continue to work diligently to see that those responsible for Bryson’s death are brought to justice.”

Police say Leverette’s girlfriend gave birth to their son after his death.

