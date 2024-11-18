Legal heavyweight challenges Orlando’s alcohol sales fee ordinance

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Three Orlando businesses suing the city of Orlando and its police chief over an ordinance have beefed up their legal team with a constitutional law expert with 46 years of experience including arguing cases before the Florida Supreme Court.

Robert Peck of Washington D.C.-based Center for Constitutional Litigation PC has joined forces with Tampa-based law firm Varnell & Warwick PA to represent three operating entities of downtown nightclubs and bars including The Beacham, Aero and other venues in The Block complex, as well as the Celine nightclub.

Read: Flagler, Volusia County residents can apply for food assistance following Hurricane Milton

The ordinance in question requires certain businesses in the downtown entertainment area (DEA) to pay for police protection between 10:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. on weekends. The plaintiffs allege that this ordinance is an unconstitutional financial burden, that it allegedly targets their businesses selectively while exempting other venues.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group