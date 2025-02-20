‘Level99’: New gaming entertainment venue to open at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new entertainment venue is coming to Disney Springs

“Level99″ says it is expanding to Walt Disney World.

It’s expected to take up the space that once housed “Disney Quest” and the “NBS Experience.”

Level99 describes itself as an “interactive, competitive social gaming venue for adults.”

It plans to hire more than one-hundred employees for this location.

An opening date has not been announced.

