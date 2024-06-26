Lightning strike causes house fire in Orlando, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Orlando said a family has been displaced after lightning sparked a house fire on Tuesday.

Officials said the fire happened Tuesday night at a home on Lake Carlisle Boulevard.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but the one-story home was damaged enough to force the residents to leave.

Investigators later determined the fire started in the home’s attic and was caused by a lightning strike.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner and an infant who were displaced.

