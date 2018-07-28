  • Lightning strike ignites fire on roof of Ormond Beach home, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A fire broke out on the roof of an Ormond Beach home that was struck by lightning during storms Friday evening, firefighters said. 

    The home at 919 Northbrook Drive was struck by lightning around 6 p.m., according to firefighters. 

    The four people living in the home and their two dogs were able to safely evacuate the home without injury, the Ormond Beach Police Department said. 

    Damage to the home is estimated at about $45,000, officials said. 

    Volusia County firefighters assisted the Ormond Beach Fire Department with the response. 
     

