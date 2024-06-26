Little Libraries to be installed at 2 Valencia College campuses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two little free libraries are coming to two Valencia College campuses.

Osceola Reads is partnering with the college to foster a love for reading and install a Little Library on the Poinciana and Osceola County campuses.

The Little Libraries also give the community free access to books.

Local artist Eric Frost decorated them to represent the identity of each campus.

Each library will have books for all ages and in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole.

Osceola Reads is an initiative of the Early Learning Coalition of Osceola County.

“The Little Libraries initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to provide accessible educational resources and opportunities to everyone,” said Dr. Lancelot Gooden, the provost of Valencia College’s Poinciana and Osceola Campuses. “We are proud to partner with Osceola Reads to bring these vibrant and meaningful additions to our campuses. This project not only promotes literacy but also strengthens our connection with the local community.”

