Valencia College joins partnership to help boost Florida’s teacher apprenticeship program

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Valencia College is launching a new program to help aspiring teachers jumpstart their careers.

It’s in an effort to help boost Florida’s teacher apprenticeship program in Orange and Osceola counties.

It gives people the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and gain hands-on experience working as a para-professional alongside experienced educators.

Valencia College officials said that if you live in Osceola County, tuition is free.

“They’d start earning credit towards an arts degree at no cost to them or their families,” said Kathleen Plinske, president of Valencia College.

There is also no tuition for students who are dual-enrolled.

