Florida approves new teacher apprenticeship program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — There is a new plan in place to help get more teachers into Florida classrooms.

The Florida Department of Education approved new rules for a teacher apprenticeship program on Wednesday.

“The Teacher Apprenticeship Program will provide a salary to participants as they complete the training and education needed to fulfill the requirements for a professional educator certificate,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “The State Board’s decision not only provides an additional pathway for entering the teaching profession but also offers flexibility to districts and higher education institutions as they prepare our future educators.”

Participants will start as paraprofessionals and will be paired with an experienced teacher.

They will get paid a salary and complete the training toward a bachelor’s degree and a teaching certificate.

More information on the program can be found on the Florida Department of Education’s website.

