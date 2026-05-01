Disney World expands ferryboat fleet for first time since 1976

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is expanding its ferryboat fleet for the first time since 1976, adding a new vessel to transport guests across the Seven Seas Lagoon to Magic Kingdom.

The new, 120-foot ferryboat will increase the fleet from three to four boats and is currently under construction in Florida. Disney says the vessel will be transported in pieces and assembled on property, with a projected launch in 2027.

The ferryboats provide complimentary transportation between the Transportation and Ticket Center and Magic Kingdom.

Disney also announced the new ferry will be named after Meg Crofton, the resort’s fourth president who served from 2006 to 2013.

Crofton said she was “humbled” by the honor. Her portrait and story will be featured aboard the vessel, continuing a tradition of recognizing individuals who played key roles in the resort’s history.

According to Disney, the new ferry will have a similar capacity and design to the existing boats, offering guests another option to travel across the lagoon as the resort continues to grow.

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