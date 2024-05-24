Local after-school program celebrates another group of graduates

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando after-school program celebrated 22 graduates on Thursday.
Frontline Innovation Studios helps youth in the Greater Washington Shores community recognize their passion for health science, animation, technology, communications and digital media.
The end-of-semester ceremony displayed students’ accomplishments, skills, and projects completed over 16 weeks.
It was also a night to honor former students, current students, and instructors who taught the group.
Desiree Moore graduated from Orlando Science High School and has been a mentor for young students for the past four years.
She plans to pursue a medical degree at the University of Central Florida.
The FIS program helps students learn financial literacy and other life skills.
