0 Local attorney launches investigation into Daytona Beach roller coaster derailment

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando-based law firm Morgan and Morgan announced Sunday it is now representing three victims caught in the crash of the Sand Blaster roller coaster along the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

Matt Morgan, along with a safety expert, held a news conference Monday morning said the victims told them they heard weird noises and knew something wasn't right as soon as the Sand Blaster ride started.

Two of the nine riders who were injured spoke in an interview with ABC News. One of the riders says she is lucky to be alive after falling more than 30 feet.

The two riders said they were on a business trip from Kentucky and sitting in the front car when - for reasons we still don't know - the roller coaster left the track.

“I remember hearing a lot of screeching, a lot of metallic, a lot of sounds that just weren't right,” said rider Amanda Bostic.

Seven-hundred miles from Daytona Beach, Bostic is back home in Kentucky, working to recover from what felt like a brush with death.

“Everyone was screaming and crying, and it was terrifying,” said Bostic.

The 34-year-old was riding in the front car of the Sand Blaster roller coaster along the Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night when the coaster jumped the track.

Bostic says she was one of two people thrown at least 30 feet to the ground during the incident.

“I closed my eyes, I held on. I remember being airborne, feeling as if I was falling,” said Bostic. “And then the next thing I remember was coming to, on the ground, looking up.”

Later in the interview with ABC News, Bostic said, “There was people still on the ride they were screaming. There were the two that were in front of me dangling out of it, or the one was dangling, the other was pinned.”

ABC News also spoke with rider Randy France, who says he was in one of the two rear cars that nearly fell to the ground.

"It was shaking us side to side, we're about halfway down, and that's when the car started falling off," said France.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is working to find out what went wrong.

Commissioner Adam Putnam confirmed Friday the agency cleared the ride, reported to be more than 40 years old, just hours before the wreck.

There is still no word on how long the investigation will take and if the ride will reopen.

