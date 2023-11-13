Local chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse cooks up new location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new location for homegrown restaurant chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse has been confirmed, representing the 16th location for the popular concept.

Geno Jarquin, the director of commercial development for The Villages Commercial Property Management, announced on his LinkedIn page that 4 Rivers has leased 4,725 square feet at the developer’s Downtown Middleton project — a town center being built to anchor Middleton, a family-focused community adjacent The Villages meant to provide housing for the retirement mega-community’s workforce.

The new restaurant, which also was announced Oct. 27 on Middleton’s Facebook page, was further confirmed to Orlando Business Journal by 4R Restaurant Group Chief Marketing Officer Monique Waldrop and Cindy Schooler, a managing partner for Estero-based Trinity Commercial Group who does tenant representation for 4 Rivers.

Read: Woman missing after leaving with estranged husband who’s accused of attempted murder in other case

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Employees of Maitland restaurant speak to Channel 9 after unexpected closure Employees of Maitland restaurant speak to Channel 9 after unexpected closure (Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com/WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group