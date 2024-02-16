Local community blames city commissioner for lack of affordable housing

SANFORD, Fla. — A community organization in Sanford says there is a lack of affordable housing in the city and they are placing the blame solely on one city commissioner.

On Thursday, members of the 2022 Concerned Citizens Task Force went door to door, gathering signatures to begin the recall process against Commissioner Kerry Wiggins Sr.

“And we’re doing this because of his insensitivity to our current crisis and regard to affordable homes in Sanford, Florida,” says James Davis Chair of the group.

Davis points to acres of land once filled with public housing, such as the Castle Brewer and William Clark Court complexes, which saw a wrecking ball more than 11 years ago.

They say Commissioner Wiggins wants to build a proposed 3.5-million-dollar athletic field on the old William Clark property.

“It was promised that it would be addressed. Commissioners have run elections, just like Commissioner Wiggins, has run elections promising to address these issues. And the can keeps getting kicked further down the street.

Channel 9 reached out to Commissioner Wiggins, but he directed us to the assistant city attorney, who told us that the land for the athletic field was determined by the Sanford Housing Authority to be surplus property.

The money for the sale would be reinvested in affordable housing.

As for the recall process, the city pointed out that all five commissioners voted in favor of purchasing the land for the athletic field.

