0 Local doctor offers free services to Puerto Ricans in need

A Central Florida doctor is making sure Puerto Rican families get the health care they need, no matter the cost.

Dr. Arcilio Alvarado, the owner of Advantage Medical Group, has clinics on the island and Central Florida.

He has three locations in Florida and 10 clinics in Puerto Rico.

He is not only helping with health care, but with other needs for families.

Alvarado held back tears as he talked about how some families still don't have health insurance.

But whether those families are in Central Florida or on the island, he won't turn anyone away who is in need.

“We are human beings. We have to behave like human beings,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado left Puerto Rico before Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

After the storm, he led a donation drive and paid for a small jet to take some of the supplies over.

He reached deeper into his pockets and gave out spending money on the island. He paid for food, gas and water for his family and employees.

Shortly after, most of his clinics on the island were back open.

Besides offering medical services, he wants to offer families hope.

“The trauma of being in that kind of hurricane is still there,” he said.

Organizers of the Florida Puerto Rican parade are planning to honor the doctor at an awards gala Thursday night.

