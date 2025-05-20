Local firefighters hope new high-tech tools will improve pressure from firefighter shortages

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Fire departments across Central Florida are looking for ways to help deal with a worsening firefighter shortage.

Fire officials in the city of Davenport are now turning to new technology to help them bridge the gap.

A newly developed automatic water system that lets crews operate pumps remotely.

That means getting water on a fire faster, without needing someone standing right at the controls.

