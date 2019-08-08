0 Local kids given first look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios

BAY LAKE, Fla. - People in Central Florida will be able to visit a galaxy far, far away after Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at the end of the month at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Thousands of local kids got a chance to explore the biggest land ever built at a theme park, before almost everyone else.

Children from six Central Florida counties' Boys & Girls Club were some of the first who ventured into Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Orlando resident Serenity Gary, 14, found out about a month ago that she and about 1,000 local kids would be given a sneak peek.

"I was like, ‘Oh my God, what,'" Gary said. She has seen some of the original movies, "The ones that came out in the ‘80s or the ‘90s."

At 14, it's obvious she and Nizaiah McDuffie wouldn't remember "Star Wars: A New Hope," which was released in 1977.

After the tour, she's a bigger fan and Nizaiah said he may become one, too, after meeting famous characters like Chewbacca.

After being some of the first people to venture past the Resistance Base, they said the best part of the new land was piloting the Millennium Falcon.

"It was very realistic, the movement," McDuffie said. "It kind of felt like I was really in the ship when I was driving it. We bumped into some rocks and some trees along the way."

Disney set aside a few hours for these kids and hopes it has a lasting impact.

This week, Disney also welcomed 140 families with groups like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

