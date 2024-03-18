Local school district plans to discuss installing speed zone cameras

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is cracking down on drivers speeding near schools.

Later this evening, the county plans to discuss installing speed detection devices in school zones at a meeting.

Horizon Middle School was one of the 16 schools with high safety risks.

The county looked into speeding issues in that area because many of the drivers on the road do not comply with the speed limits.

But now they will make the roads safer.

During the meeting at 5:30 p.m., the county will decide on the vendor for the speed detection devices.

Right now, there is no timeline for when the devices will be installed.

