Local school superintendent shares her excitement for the upcoming year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Serita Beamon, Superintendent of Seminole County Schools is looking forward to the new school year.

Beamon, who’s been the superintendent since 2021 has to oversee more than 63,000 students including two of her own children over the school year.

“My youngest needs a little more of a push to get excited, but yes, and I love thinking about what the new year brings for all of our students, including my own” said Beamon.

A big focus this year is on the safety and security of students.

“Our top priority is safety and security so making sure that with our partnership with SCSO (Seminole County Sheriff’s Office) and all our local law enforcement agencies that we are prepared to have the best environment for our students that’s always our top priority” said Beamon.

Read: 17-year-old girl arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Volusia County

In addition to security, Beamon says her focus has been forward-thinking, preparing for the new school year, and making sure the students who graduate are ready for our ever-changing world.

She says artificial intelligence and cyber security are new programs.

Another focus this year is making sure parents are connected and promoting parental involvement, including programs dealing with mental health.

“We have mental health counselors, we have school psychologists we have social workers. And it depends the need of the population at the school as to how many of those providers are on campus on any given day.”

Read: Heat advisory continues across Central Florida, with slight chance of weekend rain

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group