Local schools prepare to keep students safe during worst-case scenarios

ORLANDO, Fla. — The safety of students is the number one goal for school districts across Central Florida.

On Wednesday, Orange County Public Schools participated in its annual Preparedness Day drill.

The drill focused on the reunification process of parents to their students if an active shooter or other campus emergency were to happen.

“We certainly know that parents, the anxiety level and stress levels they would go through in this situation is unimaginable for them,” Scott Howat, the Chief Communications Officer for OCPS, said.

Last year, the district participated in part one of active assailant training at Horizon High School.

For part two, on Wednesday, students were bussed across town to East River High School to reunite with their loved ones.

Step-by-step, students simulated how to check in to the gym to wait for their parents.

Parents then simulated how they would check in to wait to find their student.

Through the reunification process, they were then safely connected.

If this were ever to happen, the district would urge parents to follow instructions provided by OCPS.

“We know it will take patience,” Howat said. “This isn’t something that happens quickly or immediately, it is something that is a process. It may take hours; it may take half a day.”

While the process plays out, the district urges students to listen to directions from adults on campus.

“The students have a part in all of this as well,” Joe Silvestris, the Senior Director of Safety and Emergency Management for OCPS, said. “They’re an integral part in making sure we get this done in a quick, efficient manner.”

Emergency responders also had the opportunity Wednesday to evaluate their emergency operations plan and improve their response abilities.

The district participates in this type of preparedness day drill every summer.

