Local teens create platform to help students looking to volunteer in their community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people will fill the streets of downtown Orlando on Saturday for this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade.

This year’s theme is civic engagement, highlighting the importance of volunteering and community service.

Channel 9 spoke with a Puerto Rican student and a Venezuelan student at Celebration High School who started a new platform connecting teens to more opportunities to volunteer.

If children are our future, then Florida is in good hands with Alexa Perez and Francesca Erdody.

Both have always had a calling to serve their communities.

However, when volunteering opportunities proved hard to come by, they took matters into their own hands by creating Volunteering Orlando.

Its an online platform that connects high school students to community service with groups like Osceola History and AdventHealth.

From community clean-ups to hospital help, volunteering has made an impact.

They are now working to expand the program to other parts of Florida.

