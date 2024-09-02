Locals react to Former President Donald Trump’s support of legalizing recreational marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents are reacting to a major decision taken to push the legalization of recreational marijuana in Florida. Former President Donald Trump said he endorses Amendment 3 to legalize it statewide, according to our sister station WJAX.

This decision has Trump on the side of Democrat Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan who supports legalizing recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Republicans Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are against the amendment.

Trump took to Truth Social to show his support for the amendment, posting in part, “we do not need to ruin lives & waste taxpayer dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them.”

This post was cause for celebration at a local CBD wellness store where they are happy the former president spoke up.

“It’s good because we can go ahead and give relief to people that have anxiety and stress that can’t afford access to medical care. I do fear because it’s going to be pushed to the consumer and advertised so fast, people might not be learning about the principles of marijuana,” said Samuel Valdivia, a wellness coach at Natural Life.

Opinion is mixed elsewhere.

Several people walking through Friendship Fountain were torn. Many of them said they support legalization; however, they are worried it can come with increased crime.

“It’s going to be more income for the state and local government as long you’re of age, it’s taxed and it’s regulated absolutely,” said Emory Raines, Jacksonville resident.

A visitor from Gainesville, Florida, Shandia Lewis, said if people are not responsible, there will be more DUIs in the state, and it will create a more dangerous environment on our roads.

Election day is just a few weeks away, on Nov. 5, 2024.

The newest poll from the University of North Florida (UNF) shows there is stronger support for the legalization of recreational marijuana. Out of a set of 774 random people, 64% voted yes and 31% voted no.

