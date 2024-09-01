Meet Orlando service dogs in honor of National Service Dog Month

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local group is honoring National Service Dog Month with a special event.

Canine Companions offers highly trained service dogs to people with disabilities at no cost.

The organization will allow guests to meet the service dogs and puppies in training at the Southeast Region campus on Saturday, Sept. 7.

People can also learn about the organization’s life-changing impact and see how they can get involved.

It will be at the facility on Clarcona Ocoee Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

National Service Dog Month recognizes the hard work that service dogs do for people with disabilities.

Since its founding in 1975, Canine Companions has provided service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities.

The group has provided over 8,000 dogs and has now expanded nationwide.

Click here for more information.

