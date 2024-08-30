9 things to know about Dengue viruses

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are warning the community about the spread of viruses through mosquitoes.

One of those is the Dengue fever.

Data from the State Health Department shows 29 cases of dengue in Orange County in 2024 so far, 27 of them related to international travel.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will use spray machines in targeted areas.

Here are nine things to know about Dengue according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Dengue viruses are spread through mosquito bites. A person can be infected with dengue multiple times in their life. Each year, up to 400 million people are infected by a dengue virus. The most common dengue symptom is a fever with aches and pains (eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain), nausea, vomiting, and a rash. Symptoms of dengue usually start two weeks after being bitten. Symptoms typically last two to seven days. Most people will recover after about a week. The best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites. There is no specific medicine to treat dengue. Rest, take acetaminophen, and drink plenty of fluids. See a doctor if you have symptoms. Dengue usually originates in tropical climates.

