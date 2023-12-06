Loews Hotels releases more details on new hotel being built at Universal’s Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — More details have been released this week about a new hotel being built as part of Universal’s Epic Universe project.

Loews Hotels, which operates several hotels at Universal, posted photos online of a hotel called “Universal Stella Nova Resort.”

Renderings make it look like the property could have a space theme.

Loews says reservations are now available for stays starting on Jan. 21, 2025.

The Epic Universe theme park is expected to open sometime during the same year.

Construction is well underway at the new theme park, but only limited details have been released.

So far, we know the park will feature “Super Nintendo Land,” and several roller coasters.

