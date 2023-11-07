What’s next for Kirkman Road extension near Epic Universe theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County has made progress on the extension of Kirkman Road, which will serve Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe theme park.

The $315 million, 1.7-mile project’s construction can be seen from Sand Lake Road and Universal Boulevard. Work started on the project in 2021, which expands the road from Carrier Drive through Sand Lake Road and down to Universal Boulevard, along with a new circular interchange at Sand Lake Road.

Construction on the eight-lane roadway — which will include dedicated bus lanes and pedestrian improvements — is expected to wrap up near the end of 2024, before Universal’s Epic Universe park opens by the summer of 2025.

