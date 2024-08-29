Long awaited Amazon facilities to open in Brevard county

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News first reported on plans for a Cocoa Amazon logistics facility back in March of 2021. It was supposed to be fully operational by the end of the year, but plans changed.

Now, orders could be fulfilled at this Grissom parkway fulfillment center in time for the 2024 holiday season.

Georgia Hager a nearby resident told us, “That’ll really help a lot of people out with everything. you know, the prices of everything, groceries, everything, everything going on. So, it’ll really help people because it’s huge. It’s a huge building. And glad to see at least something’s coming out of it.”

Samantha Senger the Director of Communication and Economic Development for the City of Cocoa says the Amazon facility could mean a couple of hundred new jobs for the city and will be added to the tax rolls.

Roughly 30 miles down the road, another Amazon facility that sat unused on Sarno Road in Melbourne will also open before the end of the year.

