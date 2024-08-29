UCF season home opener: What to know before you go

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida Knights are set to open their season home at FBC Mortgage Stadium for a fourth consecutive year as they take on the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Knights finished their 2023 season 6-7, after losing their final game of the year at the Gasparilla Bowl to Georgia Tech 17-30.

The Knights look to stay dominant for season openers as they have a 34-10 all-time season opener record, including winning the last eight in a row dating back to 2016.

Coach Gus Malzahn has an 11-1 record in season openers, including winning his last three as the Knights head coach.

Be on the lookout for transfer student-athlete KJ Jefferson, as he’s one of two Knights who made four preseason watch lists.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m.

