UCF season home opener: What to know before you go

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Kent State at UCF ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 31: a UCF Knights helmet rests near the sidelines during the game between the Kent State Golden Flashes and the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida Knights are set to open their season home at FBC Mortgage Stadium for a fourth consecutive year as they take on the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Knights finished their 2023 season 6-7, after losing their final game of the year at the Gasparilla Bowl to Georgia Tech 17-30.

The Knights look to stay dominant for season openers as they have a 34-10 all-time season opener record, including winning the last eight in a row dating back to 2016.

Coach Gus Malzahn has an 11-1 record in season openers, including winning his last three as the Knights head coach.

Be on the lookout for transfer student-athlete KJ Jefferson, as he’s one of two Knights who made four preseason watch lists.

Kickoff for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m.

