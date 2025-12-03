Long-stalled redevelopment of Orlando Sentinel site back on track

ORLANDO, Fla. — A redevelopment project at the former site of the Orlando Sentinel is finally moving forward after years of delay.

The Orlando Sentinel vacated the Orange Avenue property in 2020 following a lawsuit over unpaid rent. Now, the owner is rebooting plans for the 18-acre site, which will include thousands of homes, offices, retail shops, and ample green space.

The redevelopment project, which has been stalled for some time, is expected to take about 20 years to complete if all goes as planned. The ambitious plans aim to transform the area into a vibrant community hub.

