Longwood Man dies in drowning, Volusia Beach Patrol says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An 86-year-old Longwood man died Thursday in an apparent accidental drowning, according to Volusia Beach Patrol.

The man was swimming with another person near Dunlawton Tower when the man went underwater.

A lifeguard noticed he was in trouble and got in the water, but by the time he got there, the man had been under the water for approximately 40 seconds before he was pulled out.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The drowning is under investigation.

