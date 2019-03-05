Longwood officials vote in favor to build 'tiny home' community

LONGWOOD, Fl. - Longwood officials have just voted to break ground on the trendy "tiny home" community by bringing one to the area.
The vote recieved unanimous approval by city councilmembers Monday.
Kristi Brown and her husband are raising two boys in less than 400 square feet of space.
While Brown said she loves her space, she also said that her "home is not set up for privacy."
She said that she's certainly in favor of Longwood councilmembers' unanimous decision Monday to build a tiny home community.
Brett Hiltbrand of Cornerstone Tiny Homes will oversee the development.
"There's no shortage of demad for them," said Hiltbrand. "We just got to get some property to put on the ground."
The homes are expected to be at least 360 square feet and sell for around $100,000.
"It's appealing to young couples starting out instead of the average of $1500 for rent in Central Florida," said Hiltbrand.
Kristi Brown agrees.
"We are trying to pay off our student loans," she said. "I'm literally paying $475 a month to live here."
It is not yet known when construction will begin.
