Longwood residents brace for potential storm after tornado destroys neighborhood

, Fla. — For the past week, families in Longwood have been sifting through the wreckage left behind by an EF2 tornado that tore through their community Monday.

The storm, packing winds up to 130 mph, ripped roofs off homes, toppled trees, and left entire neighborhoods unrecognizable.

“It’s been utter chaos. We’re all tired. Scared and devastated from homes being damaged inside and out. So much different than a hurricane. So much different,” said Emily Sless, a homeowner.

The storm comes as another potential storm brews and is set to hit parts of Central Florida.

Sless said she was at work when a FaceTime call from her husband showed her damage to their home and the rest of their neighbors.

“My husband’s like, you got to get home. Our neighbors are in distress. They got hit bad.” said Sless.

Sless said her home sustained leaks in several rooms from roof damage, and the enclosure to the pool was destroyed. Sless said her husband’s and son’s trucks were in front of the home when the tornado touched down and believed both vehicles blocked a lot of the debris that could have destroyed much more.

While salvaging what remains of their homes—taking twisted metal and debris to the curb, boarding up shattered windows, and leaning on each other for strength—residents are bracing for yet another round of severe weather this weekend.

“We’re kind of working against the clock and trying to get as much picked up,” said Sless.

For some, the cleanup is just beginning. Insurance adjusters and volunteers weave through the wreckage while exhausted homeowners try to piece their lives back together.

“I think we’re all a little on edge knowing what happened and hoping lightning doesn’t strike twice,” said Sless.









Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group